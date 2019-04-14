

Mr. Rex E. Ferguson, age 78, of Hesperia, MI went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, April 6, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1940 in Manila, Arkansas to Luke and Lizzie (Sandage) Ferguson.



Rex had been employed at Sunset Moulding in Live Oak, California for 43 years until his retirement in 2002, and he was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was a member of Olivet Evangelical Free Church (Harvey Campus), he loved bluegrass and& old time country music, as well as hunting and fishing. He especially loved supporting and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



On January 19, 1959 he married LouAnn Lunsford and she preceded him in death on February 13, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Jimmy Don Ferguson and Elwood Ferguson; and by his sisters: Helen Ferguson, Kathryn Davis and Dorothy Mason.



Rex is survived by 2 children: Rick (Lynne) Ferguson of Fremont and Terri (Thom) Dahms of Muskegon; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and by 2 brothers: Bob Ferguson of Yuba City, CA and Gary Ferguson of Orville, CA.



According to his wishes cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Olivet Evangelical Free Church (Harvey Campus) with Pastor Craig Cramblet officiating. If you plan on attending, feel free to be as comfortable as he would in your cowboy boots and jeans. A luncheon and time to visit with the family will take place at the church immediately following the service. Suggested Memorials: Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics, or the Muskegon Rescue Mission. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., 637 E. Main Street, Fremont, MI. 49412 (231) 924-2130.