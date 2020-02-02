Home

Richard A. Neubauer

Richard A. Neubauer Obituary

Richard A. Neubauer Jr., 70, passed away January 17th, 2020, at 2:57 am. He was born June 9, 1949, in Delaware.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dottie; his father, Richard Sr.; and his sister, Ginger.

He is survived by his daughter, Angel Fisher (1989 MHS graduate); his brother, David; his sister, Marion; and his mother, Winkie.

He spent his elementary and junior high school years in Philadelphia. The family then moved to Pompano Beach, FL, where Richard graduated from Pine Crest Prep Academy in 1967.

He soon moved to CA, with music being a central part of his life. With his wife Dottie, Richard was an active community member working to engage and enliven tourism for Marysville. He was an avid collector of cars, musical instruments and historical oddities.

In working at Gaiser Pets, he found a home and passion for reptiles. He was known locally as the "reptile guy" for his extensive knowledge and care for all his reptilian friends. He educated countless people visiting schools sharing his love and knowledge. Richard was a wonderful father, friend, and musician. He will truly be missed.

An informal Celebration of Life was held at Ellis Lake Gazebo on January 20th, 2020. If desired, donations in Richard's honor may be made to Placer Co. Tortoise Rescue, 2280 South Drive #7, Auburn, CA, 95603.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
