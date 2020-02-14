Home

Richard Andrew Pedigo Obituary

Richard Andrew Pedigo, age 80, was called to Heaven on February 4, 2020. He was a self employed businessman for most of his life in the Yuba-Sutter area.

He is survived by his wife and business partner of 59 years, Boni Pedigo, his two daughters, Theresa Thompson and Khristine Pedigo, and son Johnny Pedigo. Richard is also survived by his two sisters, Betty and Virginia, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Richard was an avid lover of classic cars and could be seen driving around in his Model A street rod from time to time. He will be missed by many.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
