Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard B. Dodson


1931 - 2019
Richard B. Dodson Obituary
1931 - 2019

Richard B. Dodson, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Yuba City, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in San Fernando, California, the fifth of twelve children. He is survived by his wife Sharon whom he married in 1997, their respective children, his four younger sisters, and several grandchildren.

Richard retired from the Air Force after serving 20 years in multiple countries, including during the Korean conflict. He worked on various planes in the Airborne Missile Maintenance Squadron. Then he joined the state as a Highway Electrician, retiring in 1993. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

The memorial service with military honors will be on September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City. Private gravesite services for family only will follow.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
