1931 - 2019
Richard B. Dodson, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Yuba City, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in San Fernando, California, the fifth of twelve children. He is survived by his wife Sharon whom he married in 1997, their respective children, his four younger sisters, and several grandchildren.
Richard retired from the Air Force after serving 20 years in multiple countries, including during the Korean conflict. He worked on various planes in the Airborne Missile Maintenance Squadron. Then he joined the state as a Highway Electrician, retiring in 1993. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
The memorial service with military honors will be on September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City. Private gravesite services for family only will follow.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019