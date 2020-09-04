1/
Richard Brian Shorey
Richard Brian Shorey passed away on August 28, 2020. Richard was born in Yuba City on August 10, 1970, to Farrell and Sue Shorey.

He was a fine cook and loved to share his skills feeding family and friends. He had worked at several restaurants in the area. Richard was also an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He went on several out of state hunting trips (sometimes as the camp cook) which he loved. He also had a green thumb and loved to grow the giant pumpkins.

Richard is survived by his son, Cole; his parents; brothers, Douglas (Sherri) and Scott (Dena); and nephews Nick and Steven.

We loved him and will miss him.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
