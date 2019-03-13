

Richard Wayne Burtleson was born on November 5, 1938, and surrounded by his loved ones, went on to be with the Lord on March 9, 2019.



Richard was a very devoted family man who loved his wife and family with all his heart. His greatest joy was serving the Lord.



After serving in the US Coast Guard, Richard was a commercial fisherman up until the early 80's when he moved to the Sacramento Valley and began farming. He was a Real Estate Agent with Stromer Realty for many years. Richard was a member of the 530 Church in Marysville and a member of the Hallwood Nazarene Church.



Richard is survived by his beautiful wife Judy; his daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Michael Raquel; sons, Chris Burtleson and Eric Burtleson; grandchildren, Gabriella Solis, Erika Solis, Ashley Solis, Talek Deary, Richard Patterson, Bella Raquel, Nicholas Burtleson, Madison, Kaden and Alayna Burtleson; great-grandchildren, Natalya Solis-Penn, Amiya Johnson, Hejaz Ahmad, and Alice Burtleson; and his brother and sister-in-law, Alf and Mary Burtleson.



He is preceded in death by his son Nic.



Services will be held at the 530 Church located at 1104 J St Marysville, Ca on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1pm. Arrangements are by Holycross Memorial in Yuba City, Ca. In lieu of flowers, condolences can be sent to the family at 1640 Florain Dr. Yuba City, Ca. 95993. Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary