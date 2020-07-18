Richard Darrell Benton, 86, of Yuba City, passed away February 13, 2020, at Emerald Oaks Assisted Living.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Benton; his father, George Benton; and his mother, Anita Benton.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Benton; son, Michael Benton; daughter-in-law, Carla Benton; granddaughter, Kristen Benton; grandson, James Benton; step-grandson, Brandon Glaunert; great-grandsons, Beckett and Abram Benton; brother, Robert Benton; sister-in-law, Sabrina Benton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A lifelong resident of Yuba City, Richard attended Yuba City High School and later went on to attend Yuba College. Richard and Shirley met while attending Yuba and married on February 1, 1958.
Richard served in the Army in Korea. After completing his service, Richard worked at companies including General Motors Acceptance Corporation and Olson Pontiac. Later, he and Shirley purchased and operated the Marysville used car business, G&P Motors, with friends, Donald and Louella Sparks. After selling G&P Motors, Richard and Shirley purchased and ran Mr. Paul's Market in Terra Buena. After many successful years, they were able to sell the market and enjoy an early retirement together.
During retirement, Richard and Shirley took many road trips to various parts of the US in their van, even as far as Alaska. Richard also played golf for many years at the Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club.
As per Richard's wishes, a memorial service was not held.
