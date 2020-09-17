Dick was born September 11, 1940. He was raised in Yuba City and graduated from SJS.Dick enjoyed a career in Marin real estate before retiring to Sequim, WA. He possessed both a strong intellect and a determined nature using both to excel as an athlete and to be a 13 year survivor of Stage 4 kidney cancer. Dick is remembered by family and lifelong friends for his kindness and gentle humor.He is survived by wife, Dianne; and sister, Sherri Lewis.Share online condolences at