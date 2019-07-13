

Dick Fitzgerald of Yuba City, passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Dick was born July 8, 1932, in San Francisco, CA.



In addition to serving in the Army during the Korean War, Dick had a long career as a California Highway Patrol officer, where he served in a variety of positions.



He was a man of many talents. Some of his hobbies included tennis, restoring antique automobiles, woodworking, hunting and taxidermy. Dick and his wife Arline loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many parts of the world.



He is preceded in death by his wife Arline; and his son Michael.



Dick is his survived by his daughter Karen Clark; son Scott Fitzgerald (Cathie); daughter-in-law Kimber Fitzgerald; grandsons: Christopher Fitzgerald, Richard Fitzgerald, Sean Clark, and Mitchell Clark.



Dick was wonderful husband, father, grandfather and role model for his family. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Published in Appeal Democrat from July 13 to July 14, 2019