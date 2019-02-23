

Longtime Marysville resident Richard "Dickie" Gonzales, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 16, 2019. Born on September 25, 1957, in Greeley, Colorado, he moved to the Yuba/Sutter area when he was ten. A lifelong Redskins fan, Dickie loved spending time with his family and friends, watching football, and taking drives with his beloved dog Yogi.



Dickie will forever be loved by those he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Heather Gonzales; three daughters, Cassy Kelly, Keli Prado, and Kristin Domoe; grandchildren, Victor, Anthony, Madison, Caleb and Alex; brothers, Luciano Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, Gerry Gonzales, and Jimmy Gonzales; sisters, Rita Baker and Lupita Mendoza; and many other family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Luciano and Margaret Gonzales; and brother Phillip Gonzales.



A celebration of life will be held on March 2, 2019, at 11:00, at Crossroads Community Church with reception to follow.



We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

