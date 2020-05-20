Richard James Sheats
1942 - 2020
October 7, 1942 – May 13, 2020

Richard James Sheats was a lifelong resident of Gridley, CA. He graduated from Gridley High School in 1960. Following high school Richard married his wife of 58 years Dianne Rooney Sheats. They had two children, Rick and Debbie.

Richard was a 35-year member of Operating Engineers. He traveled and worked in various places throughout California.

Richard was an avid sportsman. He was a huge 49er fan and his name is on a memorial brick at Levi's Stadium. Hunting and fishing were his passion. He made annual hunting trips to Callahan and Quincy.

Richard and Dianne enjoyed spending summers in Fort Bragg, CA, where Richard spent hours on the water fishing. He developed many friendships in Fort Bragg and looked forward to spending time with his friends every year.

Richard loved his friends and family. He enjoyed spending time with each and everyone of them.

He is survived in death by his wife, Dianne Sheats; and his daughter, Debbie Sheats (Jake). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon McBride, Jacob Sheats (Kayla), Justen Sheats (Cecily), Miranda Brown (Tyler), Shelby Eidson (Kyle) and Luke Stanton (Lilly). Richard has 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Margie and Ishmael Sheats; and by his son, Rick Sheats.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later time in order to follow current social distancing measures.

Published in Appeal Democrat on May 20, 2020.
