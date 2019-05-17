

Richard Hubbart was born on April 26, 1937 in Fresno, CA and died on May 11, 2019 in Marysville, CA at the age of 82 following a lengthy illness. He grew up and went to school in Yuba City and Marysville and settled in Yuba City except for a 7-year stay in Seattle, WA for business.



Richard is predeceased by his parents, Lloyd Hubbart and Laura Frances Hubbart; his stepmother, Betty Frances Hubbart, as well as brother Robert Hubbart; sister Fern Cornwell and his granddaughter Cassandra Hubbart.



Surviving Richard is his beloved wife, Mable Widener Hubbart and children, Steven Hubbart (Terri), Roger Hubbart (Cindy), Russell Hubbart, Darrell Hubbart (Karlyn) and Becky Hubbart Powers (Greg); 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Richard is his siblings, Marion Van Deventer, Lois Deel, Virginia Hubbart, Carolyn Morgan, Jack Hubbart, Janice Erdman and Wesley Hubbart. There are also a great many nieces and nephews.



Richard was a respected local businessman since 1962 with his roofing contracting business servicing Seattle, WA areas and ultimately the Yuba Sutter area. He was a man of strong faith and love for his family and earned the respect of his community and family.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Missions at Calvary Christian Center, Yuba City, CA.



Graveside services will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1pm at Sutter Cemetery.

www.appealdemcrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from May 17 to May 18, 2019