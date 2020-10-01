Richard "Rick" Orland Polmanteer, a native and life-long resident of Marysville, CA, was born on November 6, 1941, and passed away peacefully in his home on September 24, 2020.He is survived by two daughters: Kristen Anaya (and partner Tim Giles) of Marysville, and Chantel Polmanteer Smith (and husband, David Smith, Sr.) of Bethlehem, GA; four grandchildren: Ohnalies Smith, Sebastian Anaya, David "DJ" Smith, Jr., Dorian Anaya; one great-grandson: Kash Watkins; sisters: Joanne McNiff and Jacqueline Batham; nieces: Kimberley McNiff Self, Tammy McNiff, and Lisa Singleton; step-children: Dean Wooten, Todd Wooten, and Dana Graning; many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Polmanteer; his parents, Richard and Bobbi Polmanteer of Marysville; and his nephew, Mark Batham.Rick graduated from Marysville High School in 1960. He served in the Army National Guard in his early adulthood. After leaving the National Guard, Rick worked at Byron's Grocery Store in Marysville and later Lucky Grocery Stores from which he retired.Rick was deeply devoted to his family. When his mother was in a nursing home, he walked miles each day to visit with and care for her. He did the same when his beloved wife, Karen, required care. Rick had a ready smile, infectious laugh and a kind heart and soul. He was beloved by all.Share online condolences at