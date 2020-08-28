

Richard Pearson Dutton was born to Fred and Coyla Munson in Los Angeles, CA, on May 25th, 1939.



Richard lived many places growing up, with the last being in Yuba City, CA. He attended Yuba City High School his Senior year. As soon as he graduated, he joined the Air Force and became an Aircraft Mechanic. He was in the service for 5 years, 11 months, and 30 days.



While stationed in Everett, WA, he met and married Bobbi Hayes and together they had 3 children: James, Candi, and Cindy.



In 1976, on a blind date, he met and married Irene Haughey, (Hoy). She brought with her, 2 sons, Burt and Gary Haughey, into the marriage. Richard and Irene celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary in May.



Richard became a Carpenter/General Building Contractor. He operated Dutton Construction. He also built and owned Tierra Buena Mobile Home Park #1 and Tierra Buena Mobile Home Park #2.



Together Richard and Irene became interested in buses. They converted 4 buses into motor homes. They joined the Family Motor Coach association and many of its chapters, to begin their traveling journey.



Richard was very active in the clubs and held many offices. In the Bus Nuts Chapter he held every office position, except for secretary. In the Parking Layout Chapter, he was responsible for parking thousands of coaches at National Conventions. He was also a member of the Elks Club and was a long time member of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.



11 years ago, dementia took over Richard's life. One year ago, he was put into the Garden's Dementia Facility, and what a wonderful job they did taking care of him. He loved frappe and latte drinks during daily visits, and he still had a twinkle in his eyes. He was one of the good ones!! He passed away on August 11, 2020.



Richard is survived by his wife, Irene, of 44 years; and his children, Jim Dutton (Mary) of Yuba City, Candi Price of Stockton, Cindy Menzes of Yuba City, Gary Haughey of Grimes, and Bobbi Smith; 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.



Due to COVID, a small private family service was held on Friday, August 14th, 2020, at the Sutter Cemetery, with a small celebration of life, at the home of his son, Jim and wife, Mary.



Thank you to everyone who has reached out to the family. Our father, Richard, was one amazing man and will be truly missed by all of us.

