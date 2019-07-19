

Richard D. Phillips was born October 20, 1931 in Dinuba, CA to Jack and Gertrude Phillips and passed away July 8, 2019. He attended school in Lindsey, CA.



He became father to four children: Sharon Olson, Debra King, Richard, Jr. (deceased) and Denise Gabriel. There are 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



He met Kim in 1961, became a Christian in 1962 and married Kim in 1963. In 1969 he became a minister and he and Kim traveled for 30 years to many different churches with United Christian Fellowship and also with IMA. In 1999 Dick and Kim decided to move to Brownsville to pastor at Faith Lighthouse Church. He was pastor for 19 years and was appreciated and loved by many.



Memorial services for Dick will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Faith Lighthouse at 8855 La Porte Road in Brownsville. Luncheon will be served afterwards.