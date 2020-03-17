|
Richard passed away at Rideout Hospital on March 11, 2020 at the age of 76.
Richard owned and operated Geniella's Foreign Auto Repair in Yuba City for over 40 years. He was certified as a master mechanic by Volkswagen of America. He was a classic car enthusiast and an avid trap shooter, winning a State Championship in 1999. He and his wife also enjoyed their many camping trips and cruises with family, friends and more recently attending their grandsons' sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Hazel Geniella and sisters Colleen Geniella, Joanna Piatt, Shirley Storey and Frances Lovell.
Survived by his wife of 51 years, Cecelia, son Richard Jr., grandsons Richie and Riley Geniella, brother Robert Geniella, all of Yuba City and sister Louise Gerving of Brownsville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Village Green Mobile Home Park, Community Center, 1155 Pease Rd., Yuba City. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Cremation is under the direction of Holycross Memorial Services.
