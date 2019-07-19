|
|
March 29, 1941 - June 4, 2019
Richard H. Vincent passed away on June 4, 2019 of a stroke. He was a resident of Oregon House and retired from the Forest Service after 41 years and 11 months.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Vincent; children, William Vincent (Candi) of Texas, Dorin Vincent (Rebecca) of Virginia and Patrick Vincent (Gail) of Rio Linda; 2 grandchildren, Bryce and Carsyn and his sister, Carol Smith and her family of Kansas.
The family had their own private services.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 19, 2019