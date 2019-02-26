

Rickea "Ricki" Gay Dotson, aged 70 years, passed away on February 23rd, 2019, in Marysville, CA, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Ricki was born on July 31st, 1948, to her parents, T.A. and Barbara, in Marysville, CA.



She attended Marysville High School, graduating in 1966, where she was a school mascot. She went on to study child psychology at Yuba College. She was employed by T.E. Matthews School as a paraeducator and retired after 20 years of service, a career that filled her heart with joy. She was beloved by students and staff alike.



Ten years ago she moved to Gridley, CA, where she was welcomed into the Liberty Ward of the L.D.S Church. This became an important part of her life where she was surrounded by loving friends like the Mcdowell family.



She loved being a mother, gardening (she really knew her flowers), cooking, she led choir and practiced bell chimes, and she was a beast at dominoes. Ricki was bubbly and loved to laugh even when times were tough. She was sweet as pie. The love of family was most important to her and the fuel that kept her going against all odds. Though she is now missed, her body is whole again and she is home with the lord.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robin and Tom; her son, Matthew; and her niece, Lupita.



She is survived by her husband, Bill Harris; her sister, Kathy (Davis); her sons, Martin Jr. (Heidi) and Michael; daughter, Madison; step-children, Amanda (Jovan); Billy Jr. (Iandra); Shaun (Branden); grandchildren, Carter, Myles, and Mylee; sister-in-law, Karen; daughter-in-law, Autumn and her children Christian and Dimitiri. She had numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, both in Trinidad, and locally.



Services will be held at the Liberty Ward of the LDS church, 1259 French Avenue, Gridley, CA, on Thursday, February 28th, 2019, at 11am. Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary