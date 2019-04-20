

Robert A. Gomes, born on September 3, 1932 in Colusa, California, passed away surrounded by his family on April 12, 2019 at his home in Yuba City. He had been battling illness for the last four years of his life.



Bob, as he was called, was a wonderful, devoted, and loving husband and father. He was a veteran of the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 and served his country on the front lines as an anti-aircraft artillery gunman. He worked in sheet metal and stainless steel for over 30 years with Frank M. Booth Company before retiring and pursuing numerous other endeavors. He built homes, including his own, and took on a variety of jobs that kept him very active. He loved to go four-wheeling and camping with his family as well as piloting the club's airplane every chance he got. He was a master of building patio furniture, home decor items, and toys for his grandkids. Raising his family was his priority and the memories he left will live on forever.



Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Valerie; children, Dana Gomes of Reno, Scott Gomes (Becky) of Yuba City, Garry Gomes (Tracy) of Reno, Gayle Plumley (Doug) of Grass Valley, Mike Gomes (Becky) of Yuba City; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Della Atkinson; brother, David Gomes (Barbara) and his sisters-in-law Jan and Bobbie Gomes.



He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Ida Gomes and brothers, Ted Gomes, Al Gomes, and Richard Gomes.



A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 form 2 to 5pm at the home of Scott and Becky Gomes at 378 Lyndsey Lane, Yuba City, California.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Sutter Health Hospice in Bob's name would be appreciate.

