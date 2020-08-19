1/
Robert A. Haight
1956 - 2020
Robert A. Haight, better known to his friends as Bobby, was born on the 4th of July in 1956, and entered into rest on August 11th, 2020. Bobby was known for his infectious smile, sharp sense of humor and tremendous pride for his grandchildren.

On Earth, Bobby was an avid fisherman, respected coach and passionate poker player. In Heaven, he will continue to be the best Dad, Papa, Brother, Uncle and friend any of us could have ever asked for.

Bobby is survived by his partner, Yang of Yuba City; daughter, Holly of Marysville; son, James of Yuba City; grandsons, Emmanuel and Lucas; and granddaughters, Amelia, Ava and Isabelle. ~Graveside Services are scheduled for Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sierra View Memorial Park
