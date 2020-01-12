|
|
Robert "Bob" Alvin Fletcher, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, at Adventist-Rideout Hospital with family by his side following a brief illness.
He was born in Nehawka, Nebraska, on July 13, 1934, to parents Alfred and Pearl (Keech) Fletcher. He came to Sutter County with his parents and other relatives when he was two years old. The story of his childhood growing up in Sutter County was published in the Sutter County Historical Society Bulletin, October 2013.
Bob graduated from Franklin Grammar School and Sutter High School and attended Yuba College. He was in the U.S. Army for two years and spent a year in Korea. He was active as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 17 and went with them on 50 mile hikes. He was a coach and manager for Sutter Buttes Little League.
He retired after 33 years from the State Department of Water Resources, Sutter Maintenance Yard maintaining the levees, patrolling and flood fighting during high water events.
He loved the outdoors and went trout fishing, deer hunting and snowmobiling in the Sierra Buttes and pheasant hunting in the Sacramento Valley. In his retirement years he enjoyed working in his garden and with his family orchard trees. He always had plenty of vegetables and fruit and shared them with others.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roberta Fletcher; his children, Jean Newfarmer, Sue Kekkonen and Ronald Fletcher, Sr.; his grandchildren, Amanda Mueck, Julie and Jeff Newfarmer, Ryan O'Neal and Ronald Fletcher, Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Anna, Elizabeth, Teanea, Barrett, Angeleena, Riley, Haley, Joslynn, Madison, Katherine and Emily.
He is preceded in death by his son, Robert A. Fetcher, Jr.; grandson, Robert M. Fletcher; and infant granddaughter, Jennifer Newfarmer.
Bob was a skin tissue donor and many burn victims and others in need of skin grafts will benefit. A family remembrance will be held in late spring.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020