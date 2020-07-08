Robert Andrew Dutil passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. He was born April 5, 1925, in Dunnigan, California on the McGrew Ranch.When he was three the family moved west of Williams. Since he was the only boy, milking the family cows became his daily chores. He attended Williams schools and graduated in 1943. While in high school he had an FFA sheep breeding project which led to a lifelong interest in sheep and goats.After graduation he was drafted by the U.S. Army in November of 1943 and sent to boot camp at Camp Shelby in Mississippi. He was shipped out in 1944 and landed in Italy. His service was in the Third Infantry Division which led him through France, Italy, Germany, and Austria. In March of 1946 he was honorably discharged. During the war he had sent money home to purchase land. This land was planted into walnuts and that was where he built the family home. During those years he raised sheep and enjoyed time with friends.One evening he went to Sacramento for a dance and there he met a nursing student who would later become his wife. Bob and Claire were married April 17, 1954, in Carson City, Nevada. They had two children, Lynn and Dan. In 1950 he started working for the Glenn Colusa Irrigation District and continued for the next 39 years, retiring May 1, 1990. During those years he raised sheep and walnuts, was a 4-H sheep leader, a member of the Neighborhood Church, and former VFW member.In his retirement years he made several trips to Europe commemorating battle fields from WWII. These trips were the highlight of his retirement years. On May 16, 2012, in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal for his role in liberating France. He was presented the Congressional Commendation for the Bronze Star Medal on November 17, 2015. This event took place at the Sacramento Valley Museum. Bob was accompanied on the trips to Washington D.C and the award ceremonies by longtime friends, Tim and Monica Stoy, U.S. Army, retired, from the Army Historical Foundation Campaign for the National Museum of the U.S. Army.Bob spent many hours in his shop making unique wood bowls made from the stumps of his English walnut trees. This hobby gave him great pleasure as he gave the bowls as gifts. Bob also enjoyed his walks down the lane with his goats and dog following along.He is survived by his daughter, Lynn (JT); son, Dan (Paula); sister, Virginia Conforti of Mesa, Arizona; and granddaughters, Amy (George) of London, Sarah (Aron) of San Diego, Heather (Angel) of Williams, Vanessa (Logan) of Dunnigan, and Jennifer of Pioneer. His personality made him a very kind, loving and patient grandpa. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Xia, Scarlett, Robert, Cruz, and Tristan.He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Teresa Dutil; his wife, Claire; his older sisters, Arlene Thomas and Francis Webster.On Friday, July 10, 2020, there will be a viewing at McNary Moore Chapel from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Williams Cemetery on July 11, 2020, at 10:00. Following the service there will be a luncheon served at Granzella's Banquet Hall.The family would like to thank Dolores Saylor and Carol Hutsell for being such faithful care givers the last 16 months of Bob's life.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Sacramento Valley Museum, at P.O. Box 1437, Williams, CA 95987. Arrangements by McNary Moore Funeral Service FD 410.Share online condolences at