The American Dream … if one were to ask for an example there may be none better than Bob Barkhouse. Born of modest means on January 16, 1930, he left us very early on the morning of September 21, 2019. Who did he leave behind? Gayle was his life companion, lover, greatest advocate and the one person who kept him in line. Brother Tom (wife Mary) always his best friend, who reminded Bob he would always be a farmer. Also deceased sister Marion Richardson, daughter Lori (husband Mike), granddaughter Olivia and grandson Justin.
He also leaves legions of friends, co-workers, students who were bettered, inspired and humbled by his Grace. There are administrators, bureaucrats and politicians who were charmed, pushed, and convinced that what Bob was advocating was what was needed. Once it was a bigger bridge over the Feather River or creating an entire educational curriculum for automotive service at the college level. Then he wrote the manual for that study. Along the way Bob was elected repeatedly to the highest levels of leadership. He was honored by classmates, educators, politicians and voters. Each group felt the impact of this humble but forceful man.
Who was Bob Barkhouse? He was the best friend one could have, especially if you liked pranks and bad jokes. He was a husband and builder of the family home, father, grandfather, brother, sailor, war veteran, student, teacher, counselor, author, board member, council member, mayor and American Hero.
We are all better for his life, but also wounded by his leaving. We already miss him.
Services will be held at 11AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, (817 Almond St Yuba City). Rev Chris Kersting will officiate. Burial will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Rideout Cancer Center of Adventist Health, 618 5th St., Marysville, CA 95901, 530-749-4400.
Bob's life will be celebrated at Peach Tree Country Club on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Rd., Marysville, CA 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019