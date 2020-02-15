|
|
Born March 22, 1931, Colusa County, CA, Robert Bernard McMahon left this world a better place for all who knew him. He grew up in the small farming community of Maxwell, CA. Robert attended the local schools as a member of the bands and athletic teams showing his prowess on the basketball court.
Shortly after starting college, he and a good friend joined the USAF to fly jets. Both achieved their dream
and Robert became an instructor Pilot teaching Airmen how to fly the T-33 Jet Trainer in Laredo, TX. After a few brushes with death in the early Jet era, he left the AF as a Commissioned Officer. He then finished college at Sac State with a teaching credential and moved back to Maxwell High School to start the career he loved.
He successfully coached and mentored many young men during his lifetime. Robert taught in other NorCal schools and ended his career in El Dorado Hills where he taught various classes including Spanish and Driver Education.
Robert and Janet raised their family there. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet.
He is survived his wife Shirley and her family as well as sons Richard, Shane and Douglas and their families to include 4 grandchildren.
Robert's Memorial Ceremony will be on February 20, 2020, 10:30 AM at Sacramento Valley Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020