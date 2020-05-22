Robert Brendan Gallagher
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, Robert Brendan Gallagher passed away peacefully at his home in Rio Oso, CA, at 94 where he was also born, to Edward and Wilamena Gallagher on April 7th, 1926.

Robert graduated from East Nicolaus High School and then attended St Mary's College and played football where he was known as Coach "Phalians Midget".

He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII where he was stationed in Denver, Colorado, and met the love of his life Marian in which they were married for 53 years. As a result of his service he trained to be a pilot and loved flying the rest of his life in his Cessna 210 and enjoyed flying to his dream cabin he built at Lake Almanor.

He returned to the family farm which originated as 4 generations back from Ireland during the potato famine where the 7th Generation Gallagher family farm is still being run today.

He and Marian raised their 7 children: Judy, Roberta, Dennis, Dianne, Kelly, Patrick and Tim. He also has 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

He had a passion for baseball all his life and played for the local Yuba City Bears and Marysville Giants until the age of 40. He then continued to coach American Legion, Little League, Senior League, to pass on his baseball knowledge to a lot of young men. He was also Sutter County Supervisor from 1985 to 1988, and was chairman of the board.

The love of family, farming and traditions was passed down by Robert and was very important to him and his same love has been instilled in generations he has left behind. One of his major philosophies in life was to treat people right and do the right thing yourself.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to: The ENHS Spartan Foundation or South Sutter Little League. A celebration of Bob's life will take place at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved