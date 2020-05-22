

On Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, Robert Brendan Gallagher passed away peacefully at his home in Rio Oso, CA, at 94 where he was also born, to Edward and Wilamena Gallagher on April 7th, 1926.



Robert graduated from East Nicolaus High School and then attended St Mary's College and played football where he was known as Coach "Phalians Midget".



He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII where he was stationed in Denver, Colorado, and met the love of his life Marian in which they were married for 53 years. As a result of his service he trained to be a pilot and loved flying the rest of his life in his Cessna 210 and enjoyed flying to his dream cabin he built at Lake Almanor.



He returned to the family farm which originated as 4 generations back from Ireland during the potato famine where the 7th Generation Gallagher family farm is still being run today.



He and Marian raised their 7 children: Judy, Roberta, Dennis, Dianne, Kelly, Patrick and Tim. He also has 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



He had a passion for baseball all his life and played for the local Yuba City Bears and Marysville Giants until the age of 40. He then continued to coach American Legion, Little League, Senior League, to pass on his baseball knowledge to a lot of young men. He was also Sutter County Supervisor from 1985 to 1988, and was chairman of the board.



The love of family, farming and traditions was passed down by Robert and was very important to him and his same love has been instilled in generations he has left behind. One of his major philosophies in life was to treat people right and do the right thing yourself.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to: The ENHS Spartan Foundation or South Sutter Little League. A celebration of Bob's life will take place at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store