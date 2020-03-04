|
|
Bob Renton said goodbye to all the wonderful people he knew while living in Yuba City, California. He passed peacefully on July 3, 2019, after appreciating a full life mostly in Yuba City and Live Oak.
Bob was born September 13, 1948, to loving parents, Robert and Elinor Renton. They also raised younger brother Richard who died in a plane crash in 1990. His sister, Pamela, preceded him in death in 2018.
Bob preferred no services or commemoration, only that his ashes be spread about his seven acre slice of heaven in Live Oak. He immensely enjoyed those thirty years with a lot of room for walnut trees and sheep. Even the many geese did not fly away. Most enjoyable were the times building and fabricating a vast array of projects, not to mention trying to keep his first tractor on the go.
He often returned to the family home of 63 years in Yuba City. Even though the family home was ravaged by the Christmas flood of '55, it was rebuilt by Bob's dedicated parents who taught resilience to young Bobby. At age 7, he proceeded to find all kinds of muddy tools on the flooded lot and build his little portion of the new house.
Bob graduated from Yuba City High School with the 1966 class. Richard and Pam followed at YCHS. He preferred the sciences, with a goal to become an engineer. For a brief time, Bob got hooked on bio study of DNA and RNA. He remembered writing an English term paper on that subject and totally confused the English teacher.
Following high school, Bob graduated from Yuba College in 1968 and San Jose State in 1972. As an engineer he designed and analyzed nuclear power plants around the United States and Europe. Later in his career, he was involved in final construction and the startup of several plants - with no meltdowns to date. Throughout his education and life's work, he was cautious to follow grammar rules when writing documents of any kind, always knowing his mother, the English teacher, might harshly disapprove - even from Heaven.
Young Bob had an interest in commercial flying with his first solo flight at age 16. He enjoyed flying an Aeronca Champ so much he logged 50 hours before finishing his license. That included chasing turkey buzzards over the Sutter Buttes. One time, while skimming close over a ridge, he came upon a line of cowboys on a morning trail ride and hoped there were no injuries among the horses or riders. Later, on a trip to the Farallon Islands, he got a well-deserved scolding by the flying club board. Bob was glad he did not mention flying under the Golden Gate Bridge on his way back or flying deep into Yuba River canyons looking for fishing spots. He quit taking such risks after Richard lost his life in a plane crash.
The Vietnam War caused some disruption since Bob found his way into the Army National Guard. The training took away his focus on engineering. Bob spent many happy weekends as a 2nd lieutenant guarding the coast from a pillbox near Fort Funston in San Francisco. He respected that far too many fine young men were sacrificed in Vietnam.
In retirement, Bob studied at Yuba College in fabrication courses and wishing there had been time for that in high school. Math and science were weighty at the time. Most of his interest was in the CNC machines at Yuba College where a variety of projects were created using coding software. Milling and burning patterns were never dull for Bob. He even found automotive electronics for diagnosing engine codes and solutions interesting. Bob so much appreciated the capable instructors at the college.
Bob lived a full life. Most of all, he loved his family and friends. A final goodbye to all for making his life a wonderful ride.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020