Robert C. Lansdon
Dr. Robert Cline Lansdon of Yuba City passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020.

Bob was born January 1, 1925 in Clovis, New Mexico. Two years later his family moved to Oklahoma where his father worked for a rancher, and then bought his own ranch. They moved to Marysville, CA in 1937 due to the dust bowl. He graduated from Marysville High School, enlisted in the Navy and served for 3 years. When Bob returned home he attended Yuba College and then optometric college in Southern California. Bob had an optometric practice in Yuba City for many years.

In 1967, he married Eileen. Once Bob retired, they enjoyed many trips both in the states and overseas. Eileen preceded him in death in 2009. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Minnie, and his 7 siblings: Howard, Francis, John (Buck), Erma, Merle, Melvin and Geraldine.

He is survived by his children: Eric Lansdon (Hilary), Bill Warnock, Andy Warnock (Diane), Gail Doty (Jeff) and Cheryl Hensley (Jeff); 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
~There will be a viewing on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3-6pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. The family is having a private graveside service at Sutter Cemetery.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
