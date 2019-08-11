Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert David Henderson


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert David Henderson Obituary

Bob, age 65, Yuba City, passed away peacefully with family at his side on August 7, 2019, at Rideout Hospital, in Marysville.

Born in Oakland on January 6, 1954, and raised in Piedmont, CA, he graduated from Menlo College, where he played goalie for the 1972 Soccer State Champion Oaks with mentor and coach Senior Lopez. Bob then transferred to UC Santa Barbara where he met his loving wife of 39 years, Karen Suta, and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

Bob was VP-Plant Manager of Avalon Bay Foods, Yuba City, and later a Correctional Officer with Leo Chesney and Sutter County.

Bob loved traveling and coaching his daughters' soccer teams from youth through college. He enjoyed family times at the Suta cabin in Tahoe, his SF Niners, long ball golf and his labs, Scooby and Copper. Bob continued the 4th of July Blowout party legacy of the Henderson Clan.

Recently, Bob welcomed his first granddaughter who brought him great joy. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Anne Pacewicz and C. Richard Henderson, of Piedmont; and his Auntie Marion Elrod, of Alameda, who helped him land a sand shark in her bayside lagoon.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Stephanie Welsh (Luke), of Yuba City and Kristin Henderson, of Oregon and infant granddaughter, Lucille Welsh; brother, Thomas Henderson, of Oakland; and sister, Linda Read, of Altadena.

Bob would want to thank his family, neighbors, and staff of Rideout and CA Pacific Medical Center for all their support during his illness.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Noon, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St, Yuba City, CA. Later, Bob will be interred at Happy Homestead, in So. Lake Tahoe, per his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Isidore School Athletic Programs, 222 Clark Ave. Yuba City, CA 95991.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now