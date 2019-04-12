

December 1, 1932 - April 6, 2019



Robert Dexter Rodgers passed away April 6, 2019. He was born in Lawrence County, Missouri, but grew up in Colusa, CA. He met the love of his life, Ruth Wilson, in Grimes. They were married in Reno on January 6, 1952.



The settled in Williams, where they raised their family. Bob belonged to the Operating Engineers and was active in the community, coaching Little League and as umpire at games. He also served on the Williams City Council.



They moved to Olivehurst in 1978, where he worked until retirement. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee.



Bob never met a stranger. He was a kind man and always willing to help anyone - no questions asked. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth; daughters: Cynthia Rodgers, and Terry Rodgers-Hatfield (Gary); grandchildren: Derek Rodgers and Shelby Rodgers; great-grandchildren: Chloe and Sadie Rodgers; Regina Reyes; Cameron, Koda and Kali Hayes; sister, Ginny Taff; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lorene Rodgers; son, Robert Jr.; great-grandson, Ramon Reyes; bothers and sisters: Leota, Bill, Sherwood, Bernita, Joe and Regina.



Graveside service will be held April 20, 2019, 1pm at Williams Cemetery, 2438 Zumwalt Rd., Pastor Michael Jurna, Officiating.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeside Colonial Chapel. Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary