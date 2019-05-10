|
|
Robert 'Bob' Alan Lawson, 62, passed away April 13, 2019, in Sparks, NV. He was born on December 18, 1956, in Marysville to Jack and Juanita Lawson.
Bob was a 1975 graduate of Yuba City High School. He worked as a surveyor, co-owned a photography business, and loved the outdoors.
He moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1990 and lived there until a few months before his death. He worked as a bartender, most recently at Mont Bleu Resort.
He is survived by his mother; sister and brother-in-law Sally and Nathan Roberts, of Sparks; brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Chris Lawson of Concord, Calif.; and his former wife Jenni Nims of South Lake Tahoe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., June 1, 2019 at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 10, 2019