Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center
1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.
South Lake Tahoe, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Lawson


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Bob" Lawson Obituary

Robert 'Bob' Alan Lawson, 62, passed away April 13, 2019, in Sparks, NV. He was born on December 18, 1956, in Marysville to Jack and Juanita Lawson.

Bob was a 1975 graduate of Yuba City High School. He worked as a surveyor, co-owned a photography business, and loved the outdoors.

He moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1990 and lived there until a few months before his death. He worked as a bartender, most recently at Mont Bleu Resort.

He is survived by his mother; sister and brother-in-law Sally and Nathan Roberts, of Sparks; brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Chris Lawson of Concord, Calif.; and his former wife Jenni Nims of South Lake Tahoe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., June 1, 2019 at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.