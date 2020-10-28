1/1
Robert Leigh Vargo
1927 - 2020
Robert Leigh Vargo, 92, of Yuba City, Ca, passed away on September 25, 2020. He was born in Ithaca, New York on November 24, 1927 to Lillian Miller and Stephen Vargo.

Robert (nicknamed Bob) grew up on a farm in Newfield, New York.

In 1945 he joined the U.S. Army and served during World War II. He was trained in Morse Code and was also a radio repairman.

After leaving the Army he worked for many years in the grocery business as a Grocery Manager.

Later in life he sold Real Estate, became a foster parent, and owned a small chain of video stores.

His favorite pastimes were fishing, baseball, and dancing.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge.

His family roots go deep in America as he was a descendant of Richard Warren who came over on the Mayflower.

He was preceded in death by his parents Stephen Vargo, Lillian Miller Vargo Buchanan and his sister Bette Vargo.

Robert is survived by his 6 children and their families: Linda Morrison of Penn Valley, Ca., Donna Marie of Sutter, Ca., Dale and Julie Vargo of Lakeport, Ca., Sally and Kevin Nomina of Monticello, Indiana, Laurie and Michael Kerzic of Yuba City, Ca., and Terry Huffman of Huntsville, Alabama.

He is also survived by his two brothers and their families, Richard and Percy Vargo of Lakeland, Florida and Edward and Doris Vargo of Spencerport, New York.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for the family.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 28, 2020.
