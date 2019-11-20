Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Andrew Presbyterian Church
1390 Franklin Rd
Yuba City, CA 95993
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bumen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis Bumen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis Bumen Obituary

Robert Louis Bumen, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Thursday, November 7th, 2019.

Robert attended the United States Air Force Academy after which he became a pilot, primarily flying the RC-135. He retired from the military after 28 years of service as a Lt. Col. at Beale Air Force Base.

Robert volunteered frequently at food pantries, with the Boy Scouts of America, and at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, where he was a member of the choir.

Robert celebrated his 80th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends last April. He loved boating, water skiing, jet skiing, and he enjoyed visiting Donner Lake with his family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jeannie Bumen; daughter, Jennifer (David) Lyons; son, Kevin (Kim) Bumen; five grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Blocher, Katelyn (Benjamin) Peaden, Jacob Lyons, Cole Bumen, and Zoe Bumen; and his sister, Nancy (John) Swift.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at 1pm on Saturday, November 30th, 2019, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City, CA. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -