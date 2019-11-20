|
|
Robert Louis Bumen, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Thursday, November 7th, 2019.
Robert attended the United States Air Force Academy after which he became a pilot, primarily flying the RC-135. He retired from the military after 28 years of service as a Lt. Col. at Beale Air Force Base.
Robert volunteered frequently at food pantries, with the Boy Scouts of America, and at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, where he was a member of the choir.
Robert celebrated his 80th birthday and 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends last April. He loved boating, water skiing, jet skiing, and he enjoyed visiting Donner Lake with his family.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jeannie Bumen; daughter, Jennifer (David) Lyons; son, Kevin (Kim) Bumen; five grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Blocher, Katelyn (Benjamin) Peaden, Jacob Lyons, Cole Bumen, and Zoe Bumen; and his sister, Nancy (John) Swift.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at 1pm on Saturday, November 30th, 2019, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City, CA. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019