

November 5, 1924 - January 30, 2019



Robert (Bob) Howard Marshall, of Waterford, California, passed away at home on January 30, 2019, following a long illness. He is now at home with his Lord Jesus in Heaven. He was 94.



Bob was born November 5, 1924, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Eva and James Marshall. He grew up in Pasadena, California, and graduated from high school at Pasadena Junior College where he was a member of the track team.



Following graduation, in 1943, he joined the Army. Following service as a Military Policeman at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, California, he was shipped to England to prepare for deployment to Germany. While he was in England, Germany surrendered. Robert joined the occupying forces in Germany where he served as a Combat Engineer. He then was shipped to the Philippines in preparation for the invasion of Japan. Japan surrendered while he was en route to the Philippines. After service in the Philippines, he returned to Fort MacArthur where he was discharged from the Army.



On August 7, 1948, he married Katherine (Kay) Colton of Waterman, Illinois, at the Somonauk United Presbyterian Church in Somonauk, Illinois. Soon after they were married, they moved to San Luis Obispo, California, where Bob attended California State Polytechnic College (Cal Poly) under the GI Bill. Their first son, Stephen, was born there in 1950.



Following Bob's graduation from a 3-year program in Animal Husbandry, the family moved to Wheaton, Illinois. Bob and Kay's second son, Jeffrey, was born there in 1952. Shortly after, they moved to Belle Plaine, Iowa. Bob transitioned from farm work to data processing while working for the Funk Brothers Seed Company.



In 1956, the family moved back to California. They lived in Monrovia, El Monte, and Baldwin Park, before buying a home in Covina in 1962. Bob worked in a series of data processing jobs that progressed from being a data processing machine operator to being a computer programmer to being the Data Processing Manager for California Portland Cement. When he started working in data processing, computers filled very large rooms and were programmed using jumper wires on large patch-boards. By the time he retired, computers were much smaller and vastly more powerful.



In 1991, Bob and Kay moved to Yosemite Lakes Park near Coarsegold, California. They enjoyed their retirement home there and made new friends through church. In 2004, they moved into an addition to their son Jeff's new home in Waterford, California.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, James and Eva Marshall; by his brothers, James and William; and by his wife, of 66 years, Katherine. ~He is survived by his sons, Stephen Marshall (Janice) of Yuba City and Jeffrey Marshall of Waterford; and by two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



A memorial service for Bob and Kay Marshall will be held at the Hickman Community Church, 854 I Street, Hickman, CA 95323, on February 16th, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the San Joaquin Valley Veterans Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA.

