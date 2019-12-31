|
Robert Meade Dempsey passed from our world December 15, 2019, at UC Davis Medical Center from a stroke. Robert was born April 29, 1936, at Sutter Memorial Hospital and lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for all of his 83 years.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Meade Dempsey and Donna Louise Dempsey (Burchell); along with his wife of 40 years, Wendy Ann Dempsey (Wilkinson).
Robert is survived by his brother, William Dempsey of Durham, CA; his sister, Myrna Menghini (Dempsey) of Marysville, CA; daughter, Dora Schlessinger (Dempsey) and twin grandsons, Tyler and Wade Hafer; stepdaughter, Debbie Osgood and granddaughters, Chelsea and Cierra Osgood; and stepdaughter, Lisa Gault (Brian) and grandsons Colin and Cameron Gault, all Yuba-Sutter residents.
Robert was a family man first and foremost. His list of friends is a long and storied one, from his next door neighbor to a five-star General, he made lasting friendships everywhere he went.
His athletic career from High School through College includes accomplishments of being on the Championship Football Team at Yuba College 1955-1956 and is a member of the Yuba College Hall of Fame, inducted in 2000 and 2012. In 1959 Robert played in both the Sugar Bowl and the College World Series of Baseball for Clemson University.
The pinnacle of his athletic career included a letter from Vince Lombardi drafting him to the Green Bay Packers. Alas, that dream was never to be lived as Robert was already enlisted in the United States Air Force where he spent four years.
As a local businessman Robert joined the family business, Burchell's Hardware in Marysville, CA, after his military service. In time the idea of a pool business took hold and the hardware store was closed in order to focus on his new adventure, pools. Bob opened "Pool, Patio & Things", later becoming "Pool Service Inc.", which continues to be a family business.
Robert had many different interests that included Boy Scouts of America, boating on Englebright Lake, racing boats and cars including a place on the pit crew for the Top Fuel Racing Team of Andreotti-Barkhouse, welding and woodworking, rebuilding cars, playing baseball through all seasons of his life culminating in his induction to the "Old Timer's Baseball League" Hall of Fame.
Through Robert's life, he belonged to The Rotary Club of Marysville CA, The Elk's Club of Marysville CA, Marysville City Planning Commission, Americana Corvette Club, Yosemite Corvette Club, and The Solid Axel Corvette Club, to name a few.
The most impressive part of Robert's life was his 40-year, storybook marriage to the love of his life Wendy Dempsey. Theirs was a true partnership in love, family, friends and business. To see them together was to see true love, dedication, respect and happiness.
Robert Dempsey will be missed and the pain of his passing is great. But, the celebration of his life and loves will far outweigh our sorrow. His was a charmed life, and we are all better for being a part of it however large or small. God Bless you Bob Dempsey, may you Rest in Peace.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel of the Twin Cities. Celebration of life reception will be directly following at The Refuge Restaurant in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020