Robert Scott "Bob" Deaver

Robert Scott "Bob" Deaver Obituary

Robert "Bob" Scott Deaver passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Rideout Hospital, at the age of 55.

Bob was born May 1, 1964, in Walnut Creek, CA.

He is survived by his father, Jerry Deaver; brother, John Deaver; daughter, Lysa Deaver; son, Robby Deaver; and his 2 grandchildren, Samuel and Loukas.

Bob was known for being generous to those he loved and had a quirky sense of humor.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rest peacefully Bob we love you.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
