Our son, brother, and uncle, Robert Vega, went to be with the Lord on Christmas Day 2019. He will be missed and remembered everyday for the rest of our lives.
Robert was born on December 13th, 1966, in Araro, Michoacan, Mexico, but was a life long resident of the Yuba-Sutter area.
Robert is survived by his parents, Pedro and Oliva Vega of Olivehurst; sister, Delia Vega (Robert) of Olivehurst; brothers, Mario Vega (Imelda) and Javier Vega (Brittany) of Olivehurst. He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces, who he loved very much, and cousins, aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, January 6th, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta Street in Yuba City.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, 10 am at St. Joseph Church in Marysville with burial at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst.
A celebration of life following the burial will be at the Arboga Community Center at 1662 Broadway Street in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020