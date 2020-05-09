Robert Wayne Center
On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Robert Wayne Center, loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 52. Robert was born September 26, 1967 and raised in a Marysville, CA.

Robert was a devoted father, son, hard worker, avid sports fan and hunter, a Navy Veteran who continued his career as a member of Operating Engineers. A member of the local Moose and Elks Lodges. In his spare time, when not cheering on his L.A. Dodgers and L.A. Rams; over the years he was active in California and Nevada Ducks Unlimited.

Robert is survived by two sons, Jacob and Brady Center; parents, Judy and Jerry Winder; stepbrothers, Travis, Logan, Roy, Jeremy, and Josh; uncle, Ron; aunts, Patsy, Marilyn, and Carolyn; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and companion and friend, Laura Henkenmeier.

Robert is preceded in death by his father, Larry W. Center; uncle, Charlie Center; grandparents, Howard and Etta Center; and George and Betty Birch.

He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Appeal Democrat from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Judy, I am heartbroken for you and yours at the loss of Bobby. My prayers are with Bobby and you. Love, Cynthia Pelfrey
Cynthia Pelfrey
Friend
