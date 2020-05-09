

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Robert Wayne Center, loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 52. Robert was born September 26, 1967 and raised in a Marysville, CA.



Robert was a devoted father, son, hard worker, avid sports fan and hunter, a Navy Veteran who continued his career as a member of Operating Engineers. A member of the local Moose and Elks Lodges. In his spare time, when not cheering on his L.A. Dodgers and L.A. Rams; over the years he was active in California and Nevada Ducks Unlimited.



Robert is survived by two sons, Jacob and Brady Center; parents, Judy and Jerry Winder; stepbrothers, Travis, Logan, Roy, Jeremy, and Josh; uncle, Ron; aunts, Patsy, Marilyn, and Carolyn; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and companion and friend, Laura Henkenmeier.



Robert is preceded in death by his father, Larry W. Center; uncle, Charlie Center; grandparents, Howard and Etta Center; and George and Betty Birch.



He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store