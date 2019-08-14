Home

Roberta "Bobbe" Elliott


1919 - 2019
Roberta "Bobbe" Elliott Obituary

Roberta Elliott passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Yuba City. She was born in Boise, Idaho June 11, 1919 to Max and "B" Buchanan.

We had a 100th birthday celebration for her in June. She had a wonderful time visiting with friends and 5 generations of her family.

She is survived by her son, Gary Elliott and his wife Marjorie of Marysville; 2 grandchildren, Debbie (Ken) Bates of Yuba City and Patrick (Roxanne) Elliott of Eugene, Oregon; 5 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first grandchild Gregory Elliott.

As per her request there will be a private service.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
