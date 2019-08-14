|
|
Roberta Elliott passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Yuba City. She was born in Boise, Idaho June 11, 1919 to Max and "B" Buchanan.
We had a 100th birthday celebration for her in June. She had a wonderful time visiting with friends and 5 generations of her family.
She is survived by her son, Gary Elliott and his wife Marjorie of Marysville; 2 grandchildren, Debbie (Ken) Bates of Yuba City and Patrick (Roxanne) Elliott of Eugene, Oregon; 5 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first grandchild Gregory Elliott.
As per her request there will be a private service.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019