Roberta Gafford
1967 - 2020
Roberta Gafford, age 52, of Marysville, CA, passed away Monday April 27, 2020, after a long-fought battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was born on June 10, 1967, in Napa, CA, and came to the Yuba-Sutter area at age 4. She graduated from Lindhurst High School in 1985.

Roberta was a bartender at the Cortez Room in Marysville for over 20 years and loved her customers dearly. She was well loved in the community for her kindness and caring personality. She will always be remembered for her passion for the Giants and enthusiasm for playing Bingo. She was happiest in the presence of her children and grandchildren who she would do anything for.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Sherry Hammond and sister, Lori Azevedo.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, JR Gafford; son, Steven Karthauser and his wife Larisa; daughter, Hailey Gafford; sisters, Robin Deeds and Tami Reynolds; and her two favorite people, grandsons Colton "Colt" and Mack "Doodle Butt" Karthauser.

During this time a celebration of life has not been scheduled but will be held in the coming months with details to be provided at a later date.

The family would like to thank everyone in the community for the well wishes and plentiful stories of their time with Roberta. She was loved and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers she would appreciate donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at ovarian.org.

Published in Appeal Democrat from May 8 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
4 entries
May 8, 2020
You are free from this horrible disease and the pain you endured for years. Rest in peace with our loved ones. Much love♥
Stacey Hammond-Boynton
Family
May 8, 2020
Fly with the angels my friend. So many good memories . I will miss you tremendously
Sandra eden
Friend
May 8, 2020
Roberta was my twin sister, who i loved dearly and i will forever miss her beautiful presence. Rest in peace beautiful sister..no more pain to endure.
Robin Deeds
Sister
May 8, 2020
Sister I want you to know you were truly one of a kind. I have so many memories from childhood to adulthood that I will carry and cherish in my heart forever. I love and miss you. Until we are together again fly with the Angels
Tami Reynolds
Sister
