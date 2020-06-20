Roberta Jeanne Gray
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta Jeanne Gray passed away at Enloe Hospital on June 8, 2020, at age 83.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard; son, Mark (Karen) Gray; daughter, Lisa Gray; grandson, Michael Gray; granddaughter, Tiffany (Matt) Eckhardt; grandson, Mitchell Gray; granddaughter, Kayla Quintana; and many friends and family.

Roberta (Montna) who preferred her middle name Jeanne was born in Marysville, California in 1937. In the ensuing years she attended schools in Yuba City, CA, where she met her soulmate Richard Gray. They married in 1955 in Marysville and lived in Marysville, Yuba City, Ventura, CA, Oxnard, CA, Torrance, CA, and Chico, CA, due to her husband's occupation with the CHP.

Jeanne was employed as a bookkeeper and tax preparer during tax season; as a new accounts specialist with Bank of America; and as a bookkeeper driver with a motorhome transportation company. She enjoyed delivering multiple motorhomes throughout the USA and Canada. She loved helping her clients resolve bookkeeping problems while employed by the bank and made many friendships with her customers.

Throughout her life, Jeanne was active in Junior Women's Club, Cub Scouts as a den mother, Chico Elks RV Travel Club, planning and providing her assistance on many outings. She was honored as an outstanding Woman of the Year by the Junior Women's Club.

Her life was active and compassionate with friends and family throughout. She lived in grace and spirit; a life well-lived. You will be missed by all who had the opportunity to be in your presence.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved