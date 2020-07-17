

In Loving Memory of Roberta Lee Smith, whom passed away at the age of 79, on July 12, 2020, she was born September 13, 1940, and was a lifetime resident of Marysville.



Roberta was survived by her 3 children, Reymond Avalos, Angela Steiner, and Christina Avalos; and 8 siblings, Lea Rae Swineheart, Antonette Hartman, Willa Mazerolle, Donna Rogers, Maryann Rogers, Brian Bryant, Robert Rogers, and Kenny Rogers; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Roberta is proceeded in death by Robert Barber, Louis Evans, Jerry Green.



Roberta's life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse...Ephesians 4:32, "and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as GOD also forgave you in Christ"

