

Roberta "Bobbie" Osgood, of Yuba City, passed away on May 13, 2019 at the age of 78. Born on May 6, 1941 in a place called Copic Hollar, Oklahoma, near Nicut.



At age 5 she picked strawberries, washed dishes, and at age 7 she learned to cook on a wood stove, at age 6 she had her first hamburger in Van Buren, Arkansas.



In 1951, at age 10, the family moved to Marysville, CA. In 1955, they moved to Tierra Buena, before the '55 flood. She graduated from YCHS in 1959.



She was hardworking, tough and strong; perfect mother, loyal daughter; had a wide range of talents and great at everything she did. Her home was always open with a meal and a shoulder to cry on.



She was a devoted, strong, born again believer, trusting in the Lord from age 12. Now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, and enjoying the blessings and rewards she deserves for a life Well Done.



She was loved by twin sons, Steve and Jeff, and a daughter, Lana; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and family and friends.



No flowers, (though she loved flowers and were all over her yards). Please send donations to a local church, Samaritan's Purse or Operation Blessing to help those in need after floods in the midwest, fires in California and hurricans on the east coast.



A day of Celebration in her honor will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 12-3pm at the Moose Lodge in Yuba City. RSVP: (530) 671-4457.

