1/1
Roberta Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta passed away July 12, 2020, at Rideout Hospital after a long illness. She was lifelong resident of Marysville. Roberta was born September 13, 1940.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Alton Lee Smith; parents, Margret Carey of Marysville and Earle Rogers of Sutter; siblings, Robert Barber, Louie Evans and Jerry Green.

Roberta is survived by 3 children, Reymond Avalos, Angie Steiner and Christina Avalos; 8 siblings, Lea Rae Swinehart, Antonette Hartman, Willa Mazerolle, Brian Bryant, Donna Rogers, Maryann Rogers, Robert Rogers, and Kenny Rogers; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services were held July 24, 2020, at Sierra View Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held on Roberts 80th birthday, this Sunday September 13, 2020, at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. Come and share your memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved