Roberta Smith



Roberta passed away July 12, 2020, at Rideout Hospital after a long illness. She was lifelong resident of Marysville. Roberta was born September 13, 1940.



She is proceeded in death by her husband, Alton Lee Smith; parents, Margret Carey of Marysville and Earle Rogers of Sutter; siblings, Robert Barber, Louie Evans and Jerry Green.



Roberta is survived by 3 children, Reymond Avalos, Angie Steiner and Christina Avalos; 8 siblings, Lea Rae Swinehart, Antonette Hartman, Willa Mazerolle, Brian Bryant, Donna Rogers, Maryann Rogers, Robert Rogers, and Kenny Rogers; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services were held July 24, 2020, at Sierra View Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held on Roberts 80th birthday, this Sunday September 13, 2020, at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. Come and share your memories.

