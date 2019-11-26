Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Roberta "Bobbie" Solario

Roberta "Bobbie" Solario Obituary

On November 19th, 2019, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, was called home to rest for eternity, surrounded by loved ones.

She was most known in the community as the lady wearing her eccentric hats, always on the go on her scooter with her grandson.

She was a 1973 graduate of Biggs High School. In the late 80's to early 90's, she attended Yuba College to earn her teaching credentials. She then went on to work for the Yuba City Unified School District.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Solario; and her brother, Gregory Quirarte. She is survived by her two daughters, Felicia Garcia and Victoria Garcia; her two grandchildren; three brothers; three sisters; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.

A viewing will be held Friday, November 29th, 2019, from 10am-12pm with services from 12-1pm, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
