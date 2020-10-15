Rodrigo (Rick) Dayson Carino, 63, of Yuba City, California, passed away on October 9, 2020. Rick was surrounded by family and love during the final days of his life. Rick retired honorably after 22 years of service in the United States Army. He was born to parents Franciso Miranda Carino and Remedios Deyson Carino, on February 01, 1957 in San Fernando La Union, Philippines and came to California in 1971.Rick is survived by Rodrigo Rick Dayson Carino Jr. (Son), Alexander Ruben Carino (Son), and Elizabeth Tess Carino (Daughter), Diana Petra Johnson (Stepdaughter), Tony Paige McClain (Stepson), Ruben Dayson Carino (Brother), Robert Dyson Carino (Brother), Teresita Deyson Ford (Sister), Ramon Dyson Carino (Brother), Frankie Deyson Carino (Brother), David Lopez Jr (Grandson), Samuel Diego Lopez (Grandson), Julius Alexander Carino (Grandson), Markus Dez Carino (Grandson), Noah Dayson Motomura (Grandson), Deja Ariana Johnson (Granddaughter), Mikhail Sevon Wycoff (Grandson), Darius Arman Johnson (Grandson), Donnell Elijah Johnson (Grandson), Jeffrey Daniel McClain (Grandson), Alexander Jessie Lee McClain (Grandson), Sean Lee McClain (Grandson).He was preceded in death by parents, Franciso Miranda Carino and Remedios Deyson Carino and sister Sonya Dayson Carino.The family has entrusted Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Inc. with the arrangements. A viewing is scheduled for October 15, 2020 at 4-6pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. A full military honors burial service will follow at Sutter Cemetery on October 16, 2020 at 11am . Please send all flowers and mass cards to family at Ullrey Memorial Chapel.Share online condolences at