Rogelio Curiel passed away on July 29, 2019, at the age of 86. Rogelio was born on December 31, 1932, in San Pablo/Atenguillo, Jalisco, Mexico, immigrated to the United States in 1947 at the age of 14, and has been a Yuba-Sutter resident for the past 72 years where he worked as a farm laborer for several local growers.
Rogelio was known for his hard work, generous spirit, and sense of humor. He was always willing and ready to give in any way he could. He had a love for gardening that was evident in the flourishment of his "jardin."
Rogelio is survived by his daughters, Gloria Gonzalez and Laura Torres both of Yuba City; sons, Esiquio Curiel and Victor Curiel of Live Oak; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He also leaves behind his siblings: Abigail Topete, Olivier Curiel, Jose Curiel, Bertha Moreno all of Live Oak, CA and Benjamin Curiel of Chula Vista, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilario and Beatriz Curiel; wife, Rafaela Curiel; brother, Esiquio Curiel; and nephew, German Topete.
Viewing, Rosary and a Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Live Oak, CA. Viewing will be from 4-6pm and rosary will start at 6:00pm on Thursday, August 08, 2019. A Catholic Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, August 09, 2019. Burial will follow at the Live Oak Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019