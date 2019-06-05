Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond St
Yuba City, CA
Roland D. Zook


Roland D. Zook
Roland D. Zook Obituary

Roland D. Zook, 88, of Lincoln, passed away June 2, 2019. Born August 15, 1930 in Austin, Minnesota. He was a former Yuba-Sutter resident and lived the last 10 years in Lincoln.

He was an iron worker and insurance agent. Roland also was in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid golfer and loved outdoor sports.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Zook; son David Zook; son-in-law Bob Romness; 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughter Rebecca Romness and brothers, Robert Zook and Richard Zook.

Services will be conducted on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City, CA 95991. Private burial will be at the Sutter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lincoln Christian Academy, P.O. Box 870, Lincoln, CA 95648.
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 5, 2019
