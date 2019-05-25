

Romaine Kay Danik, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Kay was born in January 1931 and grew up in Brockway, PA, sharing time between the family home and her grandparents' farm. She graduated from Brockway High School in 1948, and she became a registered nurse after graduating from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Cleveland, OH in 1950. She eventually earned a Master of Arts degree in Administration while living in California.



Kay was a registered nurse throughout her career. She worked at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL; St. Joseph's Hospital in Kokomo, IN; Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, CA; and Fremont Hospital in Yuba City, CA. While at Fremont Hospital, she served many years as Director of Nurses and moved to Personnel and then Risk Management before retiring in 1993.



Kay loved the ocean, traveling, and being a member of the Ben Ali Bedouins Shrine RV Club. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed and always remembered.



She is preceded in death by her parents, George Walter and Eleanor Romaine Thompson; sisters, Adele Ferguson, Jean Uplinger, and Ann Kibler; and grandson, Christopher Studards.



She is survived by her husband, William Danik in Yuba City, CA; daughter, Judy Studards and her husband Steve in Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Barbara Franz and her husband Randy in Ritzville, WA; granddaughter, Andrea Flores and her husband Xavier in Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter-in-law, Tina Studards in Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter, Amber Slate in Canby, OR; granddaughter, Michelle Rogers and her husband Raimond in Vancouver, WA; and great-granddaughters, Sophia Studards and Paisley Studards in Las Vegas, NV.



As per her request, there will not be any services. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 25 to May 26, 2019