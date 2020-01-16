|
|
Ronald Albert Wattell passed away January 7, 2020, in Willows, CA. Ron was born on April 9, 1939, in San Fernando Valley and had been a resident of Sutter County most of his life.
He was employed as a furniture mover for more than 30 years after his service the U.S. Air Force. He had many hobbies and interests. He was an avid woodworker enjoying many successful projects over the years. Ron was a train enthusiast, was raised on Duck Clubs and enjoyed riding his Honda Goldwing, fishing with his son and spending time with his family.
Ron is deeply missed by the love of his life for 53-years, his wife Barbara. He also leaves a daughter, Becky Fonseca of Idaho; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Michelle Wattell of Meridian; four grandchildren, Alysia Bryan, Devin Wattell, Joey Grimes, Ashley Grimes; and his yet to be born great-granddaughter.
Per Ron's wishes there will be no services. His final resting place will be Live Oak Cemetery. His family humbly asks in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to the Meridian Fire Department P.O. Box 298 (1100 3rd St), Meridian, CA 95957 (530)696-2306 [email protected]
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020