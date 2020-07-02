1/1
Ronald C. Rafter
1933 - 2020
Ronald C. Rafter, a 52 year resident of Rio Oso, CA, passed away June 23, 2020, at the age of 87.

He was born March 15, 1933, in San Francisco, CA, and worked at East Nicolaus High School prior to working and retiring from Lindhurst High School.

He enjoyed taking care of his walnut orchard, family gatherings for a BBQ and a good game of horseshoes or bocce ball, camping, fishing and traveling with their RV.

He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Shirley (Swett) Rafter; his five children: son, John (Karen) Rafter of Yuba City; daughter, Lynda (Ron) Sandage of Sutter; daughter, Virginia (Sam) Head of Olivehurst; son, Clint (Cindy) Rafter of Sheridan; daughter, Ronnye (Mike) Bechtel of Nicolaus; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, four sisters and one great-grandson, Logan Rafter.

Memorial services are postponed until a later date.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
